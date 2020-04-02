South Dakota Board of Regents freezes tuition and fees at public colleges

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The governing board of South Dakota’s public universities has made a slew of decisions, including to freeze tuition and fees for next year.

Board of Regents President Kevin Schieffer said the financial uncertainty due to the global coronavirus pandemic led them to the decision to keep tuition and fees level through next spring.

The board also named a new president, approved an expansion of academic program offerings, and named a new superintendent at the School for the Deaf.

The Board of Regents oversees the state’s six universities, as well as special education schools for blind and deaf students.