VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) — Barn quilts have been a Midwest tradition for a long time and one South Dakota art project is using them to heal.

South Dakota Strong is an art project in collaboration with the CDC Foundation that aims to promote community healing as a result of the pandemic.

“It’s always a bright sunny thing to see on someone’s garage or on a fence in their yard, so it’s an image that’s familiar to us,” said project participant, Erin Burrow.

Local artist Ariadne Albright, University of South Dakota (USD) Arts in Health instructor who led the project at the Vermillion Public Library said that it’s meant as a way to highlight positives from the pandemic.

“We’ve been traveling to nine different communities in South Dakota to make this barn quilt project out of fine art paper and then we have writing prompts where people are expressing some of their experience from the pandemic,” said Ariadne Albright, USD Arts in Health instructor.

Participants from all over South Dakota were asked to write a short story or lesson they learned from the pandemic.

“For people to take time to actually think about what have we learned from this situation, what good have come from that. We’ve been focusing on the negative parts for the last couple of years,” said project volunteer, Rosemary Buchmann.

“To have some creative time out and about and its just a fun event to get to come and do at our library,” said Burrow. “See how it connects to the pandemic on a bigger level of finally to get together and talk about those things while being creative.”

Buchmann elaborated some of the positives that participants have recognized that came about from the pandemic during the project.

“People start to really think and they come to realization that ‘yeah, I spent more time with family’ or ‘I was able to take more walks and spend time in nature’ and things like that,” explained Buchmann.

“The visual art project is very calming and meditative and that’s a really good place to think about how we did during the pandemic with gratitude and on a positive note,” said Albright.

The quilts that were submitted will be on display at the University of South Dakota until April 30.