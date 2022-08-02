TURNER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Turner County said a person died after a crash Monday evening.

The Turner County Sheriff’s Office said a driver failed to stop at the intersection of 276th Street and 461 Avenue before they collided with another vehicle.

Photo Courtesy of the Turner County Sheriff’s Office

County officials said one person died and another was seriously hurt after the collision. The injured person was taken from the scene in an ambulance.

Chancellor Fire, Parker Ambulance, Lennox Ambulance, South Dakota Highway Patrol, and Dave’s Towing assisted the sheriff’s office. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.