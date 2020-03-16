South Dakota announces one new case of coronavirus; brings total to ten

PIERRE, S.D. (AP/KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health has announced on Monday of one new case of coronavirus in the state.

Officials said the new case is a man in his 20s in Minnehaha County that tested positive for COVID-19.

The total number of cases in South Dakota is 10.

Minnehaha County holds the state’s largest city, Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls health officials have announced they would be moving to stop gatherings of 50 or more people in city-owned facilities.

The Sioux Falls School District has canceled classes for this week.

Health officials have indicated that all of the positive cases in the state have come from people with recent travel history and that there’s currently no community transmission.

SDDH announced the new case on its website.

Here is the full list of cases in South Dakota:

Beadle – 1

Bon Homme – 1

Charles Mix – 1

Davison – 1

McCook – 1

Minnehaha – 4

Pennington – 1

Nine of those cases are from men and one case is from a woman.

As of Monday afternoon, there are age ranges for cases are: