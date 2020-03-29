South Dakota announces 22 additional cases of COVID-19, including three in Yankton County and two in Clay County

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – South Dakota Department of Health announces 22 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, including three in Yankton County and two in Clay County.

As of March 29, the state has 90 positive cases of COVID-19 and one death.

Out of those 90 cases, 29 have recovered.

According to the state’s health department, the 22 new cases are in the following counties:

Four in Minnehaha

Four in Beadle

Three in Yankton

Two in Clay

Two in Codington

One in Clark

One in Fall River

One in Lawerence

One in Lincoln

One in Pennington

One in Roberts

One in Turner

South Dakota Department of Health said that there are 3,127 negative tests and one test that’s currently pending.

The health department mentions that there 45 men and 45 women in the state that has the virus.

Here’s the full list of counties in South Dakota that has at least one positive case of COVID-19:

Minnehaha: 25

Beadle: 20

Codington: 4

Lincoln: 4

Pennington: 4

Yankton: 4

Lawrence: 3

Brown: 2

Clay: 2

Davison: 2

Hutchinson: 2

McCook: 2

Aurora: 1

Bon Homme: 1

Brookings: 1

Charles Mix: 1

Clark: 1

Deuel: 1

Fall River: 1

Faulk: 1

Hamlin: 1

Hughes: 1

Lyman: 1

Meade: 1

Roberts: 1

Todd: 1

Turner: 1

Union: 1

The ages groups that has the virus in the state are:

0 to 19 years: 4

20 to 29 years: 16

30 to 39 years: 9

40 to 49 years: 18

50 to 59 years: 20

60 to 69 years: 16

70 to 79 years 6

80+ years: 1

The CDC said that most COVID-19 illnesses are mild, but about 16% of cases are serious. Older people or those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of developing a serious illness.

Symptoms for the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They occur 2-14 days after exposure. Anyone that develops the symptoms and has been in contact with someone who has the virus or has recently traveled from where the virus is widespread is asked to see a doctor.

To help prevent the spread, people are asked to do the following:

Wash their hands often

Avoid close contact

Stay home if sick

Cover coughs and sneezes

Clean and disinfect

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Below are various health organizations with information on COVID-19.