South Dakota adds 72 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed 72 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 6,297.

Health officials reported no additional virus-related deaths, meaning the death toll remains at 81.

The state’s health department said 5,389 people have recovered from the virus, which means 54 additional recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours.

There are 827 active cases of the coronavirus in South Dakota.

DOH reported a total of 608 hospitalizations and 89 of them are currently hospitalized.

Out of the 73,021 tests performed, 66,729, or 91% of them, came back negative.

For a full list of South Dakota’s Siouxland counties, including negative tests, positive and recovered cases, see below.

Lincoln: 323 confirmed, 291 recovered, 3,926 negative tests

Union: 116 confirmed, 101 recovered, 1,178 negative tests, 1 death

Yankton: 68 confirmed, 54 recovered, 2,053 negative tests

Clay: 73 confirmed, 55 recovered, 855 negative tests

Turner: 24 confirmed, 23 recovered, 563 negative tests

Bon Homme: 11 confirmed, 9 recovered, 607 negative tests

Hutchinson: 10 confirmed, 8 recovered, 630 negative tests

For more information on the state’s COVID-19 numbers, visit DOH’s coronavirus website.

