South Carolina man to stand trial in his Sioux City mother’s stabbing

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A man accused of stabbing his mother to death in Sioux City last year has been ordered to stand trial.

Paul Belk, 31, of Beaufort, South Carolina was in court on Friday for a status hearing on the charge of first-degree murder.

He is also charged with willful injury and possession of a controlled substance.

According to Sioux City Police, on April 14, 2020, Belk killed his mother, Lisa Belk, 55, in her Sioux City home and also slashed his sister in the shoulder, but she has since recovered.

Belk’s trial is set for April 20 in Woodbury County and his attorneys said he will be using an insanity defense.