Son of fatal hit-and-run victim shares his grief

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Iowa(KCAU) – A South Sioux City family shared their grief after a beloved wife and mother was killed by a drunk driver Monday night.

The family of Antonia Lopez De Ramirez spoke with KCAU 9 as we learn new details about the woman accused of killing her.

The 19-year-old suspect allegedly hit Ramirez with her car, driving with a blood alcohol level more than three times the legal limit.

Hilardo Ramirez was just blocks away when he got the call that his mother had been hit by a car. He made it to the scene moments later and held her as she took her final breaths.

“My mom was pretty much unconscious, really heavy breathing. It was her last ounces of breath. All I could do is touch her hand for the last time, feel how cold it was, and just lift up before I got into shock,” said her son Hilardo Ramirez.

It’s a pain many people in South Sioux City are feeling as Antonia was a beloved, longtime member of the community.

