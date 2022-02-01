SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Some Woodbury County workers are getting a raise, but depending on who you talk to, it’s either too much or not enough.

A budget item on Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors Agenda called for a 2.7% wage increase for the county’s wage employees, including directors and some sheriff’s deputies.

After debate, the item was amended to include a 7% hike, but the increase failed on a 2 to 3 vote with Supervisors De Witt and Ung in favor.

A 4% increase was eventually approved on a 3 to 2 vote.

“We’ve got employees that matter, and two and three quarters or four and a half does not show me that they matter,” said Supervisor Jeremy Taylor.

Supervisors Taylor, Radig and Wright voted in favor of the 4% salary increase.