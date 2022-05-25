SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Officials from the Woodbury County Conservation Board have announced some of their swimming beaches will remain closed.

According to a release, the swimming beach at Little Sioux Park near Correctionville will remain closed until further notice due to low water levels.

The release indicated that the beach was scheduled to open on Memorial Day weekend, however low water levels have reduced the zero-entry beach area causing sudden drop-offs and unsafe swimming conditions.

The beach at Brown’s Lake-Bigelow Park near Salix will also remain closed until the road replacement and park improvements have been completed.

The Conservation Board and staff stated they apologized for any inconvenience and stated that they look forward to completing the improvements for the enjoyment of their park patrons.

Anyone with questions can call the Woodbury County Conservation Board office at (712) 258-0838.