SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Since the overturn of Roe v. Wade back in June of this year, vasectomy clinics have started to see more people interested in the procedure.

In the first 48 hours after the overturn, some vasectomy clinics doubled the number of patients. The typical demographic urologists saw was people in their mid to late 30s, but now are seeing more people in late 20s to early 30 year olds.

The co-founder of SimpleVas Vasectomy Clinic, Esgar Guarin, said he’s happy to see an increase in people wanting vasectomies as the option for women to get a tubal ligation can be dangerous.

“Tying the tubes is a routine procedure for the gynecology surgeon, however we cannot underestimate the potential risks of having to get into the belly of a woman, to be able to do that you have to enter the abdominal cavity in order to be able to do the procedure. And for that you actually have to general anesthesia, so we cannot underestimate the risk of general anesthesia either,” said Guarin.

Guarin said a vasectomy can only take 10 minutes and uses less anesthesia than tubal ligation.