Siouxlanders say they have yet to recieve stimulus, when you can expect it

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The IRS began sending out a second round of economic impact payments last week, but many Americans have yet to receive one.

“If people did not receive theirs or they have not received it yet they can go to IRS.GOV and there’s a link that says where is my economic impact payment and they click on that and then down farther they can say get my payment. They enter their name, their nine digit social security number, their address and their zip code and it will tell them about when their payment is supposed to be released,” VITA Volunteer tax preparer, Susan McQuire, said.

But, that’s not working for some Siouxlanders.

“When we go to where is my payment tool on the IRS website it says info not available,” Justin Buschmann, said.

Buschmann said he filed his taxes with turbo tax and had fees taken out through a third party bank.

He said when he called the IRS he was told his payment was sent to that same third party bank. But, the account for that bank is closed.

Now, he’s left wondering when he’ll see any of that money.

“We were mainly using it for bills and I wanted to try and save up for an emergency fund. My wife works at a school and with the virus and stuff you don’t know what’s going to happen,” Buschmann said.

Nichole Toang went through s similar situation.

Toang said her husband was recently injured at work and she recently tested positive for COVID.

“I have enough to cover this months bills but I was really depending on the money. I actually sent off my rent check thinking this money would be here. So now I have to scramble to come up with money to cover until the check money goes through,” Toang said.

McQuire said when people file their taxes there will be a question that asks if they received either of the stimulus payments.

If not, they can expect that money after filing.