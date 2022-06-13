SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — When parade floats fill the streets and city parks are covered in a sea of red and blue, it becomes obvious that it is the Fourth of July in Sioux City.

The holiday is often known to be celebrated with fireworks, but for some, the day of independence can cause more stress than excitement.

“I have trouble with fireworks. When fireworks are going off I usually try to get away from that, go in the house,” said veteran Steve Hanner.

Firework sales began June 1 and June 8, depending on where you live in the Tri-State area. According to city law, residents are not permitted to set off fireworks until July 3.

“There are two days where you can legally discharge fireworks, July 3 from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. and July 4 from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.,” City Council Member Dan Moore said.

The owner of King Kong fireworks said that a time frame is necessary.

“We have to start selling early to maximize revenue,” said Jerry Peterson.

Moore said the early sale slot is where issues arise. Residents buy fireworks early and break the ban, setting off echoing booms without a moment’s notice.

“I’m alright when I know they’re coming,” said Hanner.

Mark Solhiemer is pushing for the ban of fireworks all together

“It’s crazy that veterans have to go through this, they feel like they’re back in battle,” Solhiemer said.

Others, settling for a compromise, while still sharing a common goal: educating the public on how it can affect our fellow neighbors who have served.

“If I know you’re going to do it I can handle it. If I don’t, look out.”