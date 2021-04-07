Some Siouxland campgrounds will look different, cost a little more this year

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – April marks the beginning of camping season for many Siouxland campgrounds, but what it’ll cost you and what you can take with you will be a little different at some parks.

“We’ve had a lot of people coming in, trickling in with excitement,” Stone State Park Ranger Jacob Schaben said.

But, things will look a little different than they have in years past.

Ranger Schaben said because of road repairs, campsites are first come, first served.

“We are going to be closing the reservation window for this summer. Everything is going to be walk-in only,” Ranger Schaben said.

Camping in Iowa’s State Parks will cost you more, too.

“It’s not going to impact the campground too much. I believe rates are going to only go up $1 here, but the lodge is going to go from $112 dollars a night, or a day, to $225,” Ranger Schaben,

Things will also look a little different at Cottonwood Cove Park in Dakota City.

“The campers that come to their campers will need to be self-contained we’re not doing any kind of tent camping… They have to be self-contained camper so they can use all their facilities inside their camper so they wouldn’t have to use public facilities for those things. So they’re able to recreate at their leisure and in their own space and not have to utilize public assets,” said Jason Allen, the city Administrator for Dakota City.

He said the city is still looking for ways to implement social distancing and other health guidelines,

“We’ve got some things to set up to make it easier for campers to camp at our campground. We’re working on getting online payment options so people can reserve on our website instead of having to come to city hall,” Allen added.

He said the campground is experiencing a slower than normal start to the season, but, he adds it’s still best to reserve a spot sooner, rather than later.

Ranger Schaben and Allen said it’s best to call campgrounds ahead of time to make sure there’s availability… And to find out what amenities will be available.