Some Siouxland businesses face a slower ride back to reopening

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Some businesses began re-opening weeks ago. Other facilities, like nursing homes and churches, are moving at a slower pace.

Some parts of the country are preparing for another surge, and closures of businesses are happening for a second time.

In Siouxland, some facilities are still in the first phase of reopening, but that’s not stopping them from preparing for the possibility of another surge of COVID-19 cases.

At Westwood Specialty Care, the facility is still begining stages. That includes no outside visitors.

The administrator said the center will stay in phase one until it has enough personal protective equipment (PPE).

“We have to change the PPE with every resident contact. As of this point, we are not doing that because we have not had any infections in this facility. But, we have to have enough PPE to use it in that matter, and that might be very difficult,” Jack Studer said. He noted the chance of the second wave of COVID cases remains a top concern.

“We are not letting our guard down, and we are continuing to temp our staff in and out at every shift. We are monitoring our PPE use and also monitoring our residence and any adverse conditions,” Studer added.

At Radiant Life Community Church, Pastor Doug Collins said things are different, like the way communion is served.

“They allow that no one has to touch any of the food itself while we’re serving communion.” Pastor Doug added.

He said the church has plans in place in case Siouxland gets hit with a strong, second wave of COVID.

“When the first surge hit, we were limited to serving ten people at a time. We went to three services. If we’re looking at another surge, we’ll look at something like that so that we could still have a physical contact with people, and the room is big enough we can get people away from each other, and we can have that social distancing,” Doug said.

He adds the church offers online services, free masks, and other cleaning supplies every Sunday.

The church and the nursing home are very different places, and they do things in very different ways. However, they both are putting safety first and preparing for another surge of COVID-19, just in case.