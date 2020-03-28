Some Sioux City businesses continue to thrive during the COVID-19 pandemic

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – While local bars, restaurants, and salons have been forced to close their doors to the public, there are still some businesses that have their doors open.

“Not seen anything this bad, especially how it affects the business. No one is going to work. No one needs much,” said Mark Davenport, owner of Davenport Cleaners.

Mark is the fourth-generation owner of Davenport Cleaners. The family business has been a Sioux City staple for over 100 years. As a business, they have survived the Spanish flu, the Great Depression and the 2008 Recession.

“In the end, we still come back and we try to make things as normal as possible,” said Mark.

Businesses throughout Siouxland are having to adjust to a new normal due to COVID-19 precautions.

“Our employees have not been getting nearly the same hours. Some people have had their hours down by half. They are still on board. We’re still waiting for things to rebound,” said Mark.

Restaurants like Taco’s El Guero are thinking outside the box when it comes to helping them bring in customers who are inside their homes.

“We got specials for the community, like little trays where people can give it to their families like family trays. A lot of people order $20, that’s a group price for a family,” said Eduardo Sanchez, owner of Taco El Guero.

But not every business is struggling. Businesses considered essential, like grocery stores, are thriving.

“Our Aisles Online is extremely busy right now, and that’s a good thing because people are using that and not coming into the store and they stay out of the stores,” said Hy-Vee store Director Mike Haiar.

With an influx of customers coming through Mike Haiar’s doors, he is looking for new hires.

“There is a demand for the food coming in and getting it, so we’re hiring extra people to help keep our shelves stocked and extra people to help with Aisles Online as that grows, so we need more bodies to help us with that,” said Haiar.