Some Sioux City Parks, facilities to open in June, pools will open for classes, lessons

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Certain Sioux City Parks and Recreation Facilities will begin a phased reopening on June 1. Pools will wait until June 22 to open for limited lessons and classes.

The reopening of the city’s parks and facilities will be conducted in accordance with state and local planning following the CDC guidelines.

Parks and Recreation facilities opening to the public on Monday, June 1 will include:

Bacon Creek Dog Park for public and canine use. The water fountain will not be in use. Regular park hours apply.

All public tennis courts. Regular park hours apply.

Cook Park Skate Park. Regular park hours apply.

Athletic League Fields can be opened for use by the Athletic Association that manages and maintains the facilities. Social distancing and other public health measures will be independently administered by the associations.

Park hours are available at www.siouxcityparksandrec.com.

The following Parks and Recreation facilities will remain closed until further notice. These facilities represent a higher risk because they lend themselves to increased physical contact and are difficult to guarantee cleanliness due to the high volume of users.

Basketball/Futsal Courts

Long Lines Family Recreation Center/Climbing Wall

IBP Ice Center

Park Shelters – No shelter reservations will be taken for the month of June.

Cone Park Lodge – No reservations will be taken for the month of June.

Park Playgrounds

Park Restrooms

Splash Pads

The staff truly appreciates citizens following the posted CDC guidelines when visiting park locations. We ask that everyone continue practicing social distancing while visiting and utilizing any public park or facility.

Future announcements will be made as more facilities and programs become available.

Pools

Three Sioux City pools will open for swim lessons, fitness classes and lap swim on June 22.

The City of Sioux City announced Friday that Leif Erikson, Lewis, and Riverside pools will operate within guidelines from federal, state, and local recommendations.

Swim lessons for Tiny Tots, Parent & Infants, and Learn to Swim levels 1-3 will require a parent,

guardian, family member, or babysitter 14 years of age or older to be in the water with the

student.

The lifeguards will provide full instruction for each level from the deck and/or in the water, but will not have any physical contact with the student.

All fitness classes and lap swim will be limited to ensure that appropriate distancing measures

are in place.

Locker rooms will be available for no more than five people at a time. Pool guests are highly

encouraged to arrive with their swimsuits on to avoid locker room usage.

Restrooms will be available in the locker rooms, following the five-person guidelines.

Wearing a mask or face covering at the pool facility is highly encouraged, although not allowed while in the water due to the risk of suffocation.

Other considerations for pool usage:

No drinking fountains will be operating and water bottles from home are encouraged

Deck chairs will not available, lawn chairs are permitted

Only one parent, guardian, family member, or babysitter at least 14 years of age, is permitted to accompany the student into the facility

A sign-in sheet must be completed when entering the facility. Information will be used by staff for contact tracing in the event a positive case is confirmed.

Registration for lessons and classes will begin June 1. Call 279-6136 or sign up here.

Find a pool’s schedule here.

