Restaurants offering meals and for vets on Veterans Day

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – With Veterans Day happening next week, many restaurants are offering free meals, desserts, or appetizers to veterans as a thank you for their service.
Below is a list of restaurant chains in Sioux City that are participating and what they are offering.
- Applebee’s is offering a free meal from a special Veterans Day menu.
- Olive Garden is offering a free meal from a special Veterans Day menu.
- Chili’s is offering a free meal from a special Veterans Day menu.
- Buffalo Wild Wings is offering a free order of small boneless or traditional wings and a side of fries.
- Texas Roadhouse giving out a complimentary meal from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Red Robin is offering free Red’s Tavern Double burger and Bottomless Steak Fries meal.
- Bar Louie is giving a free burger or free flatbread.
- Famous Dave’s is offering what they call 2-Meat Salute, a choice of two different types of meat served with a Corn Bread Muffin and a choice of one side.
- Hy-Vee grocery stores are offering a free breakfast between 6-11 a.m.
- Little Caesers is giving a free meal combo.
Most restaurants will need to see proof of military service. You may also want to call ahead to see if your local restaurant chain is offering free meals.
If you know of more restaurants offering meals for veterans on Veterans Day, let us know.
Below is a list of restaurants not in Sioux City that also have special Veterans Day meals or deals.
- Golden Corral
- Dunkin’ Donuts
- O’Charley’s
- Cracker Barrel
- BJ’s
- California Pizza Kitchen
- White Castle
- Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers
- Village Inn
- Fazoli’s
- On The Border
- Twin Peaks
- Green Mill
- Pie Five Pizza
- Texas Corral
- Nekter’s
- Friendly’s
- 54th Street Grill
- Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt
- Country Kitchen
- Hurricane Grill & Wings
- TooJay’s
- Country Cookin
- Bandana’s Bar-B-Q
- Tap House Grill
- Sagebrush Steakhouse
- Chicken Salad Chick
- Mission BBQ
- Carlo’s Bakery
- Huddle House
- Peet’s Coffee
- Grub
- Sizzler
- Main Event
- Margaritas Mexican Restaurant
- Glory Days Grill
- Gordon Biersch
- Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery
- Tuscan Kitchen
- Farmer Boys
- Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar
- CentraArchy Restaurant
- City Barbeque
- Max & Erma’s
- Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream
- Coolgreens
- Crooked Pint Ale House
- M&S Seafood, Steaks & Oysters
- TGI Fridays
- Denny’s
- K&W Cafeterias
- TCBY