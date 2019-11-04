Restaurants offering meals and for vets on Veterans Day

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – With Veterans Day happening next week, many restaurants are offering free meals, desserts, or appetizers to veterans as a thank you for their service.

Below is a list of restaurant chains in Sioux City that are participating and what they are offering.

Applebee’s is offering a free meal from a special Veterans Day menu.

Olive Garden is offering a free meal from a special Veterans Day menu.

Chili’s is offering a free meal from a special Veterans Day menu.

Buffalo Wild Wings is offering a free order of small boneless or traditional wings and a side of fries.

Texas Roadhouse giving out a complimentary meal from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Red Robin is offering free Red’s Tavern Double burger and Bottomless Steak Fries meal.

Bar Louie is giving a free burger or free flatbread.

Famous Dave’s is offering what they call 2-Meat Salute, a choice of two different types of meat served with a Corn Bread Muffin and a choice of one side.

Hy-Vee grocery stores are offering a free breakfast between 6-11 a.m.

Little Caesers is giving a free meal combo.

Most restaurants will need to see proof of military service. You may also want to call ahead to see if your local restaurant chain is offering free meals.

If you know of more restaurants offering meals for veterans on Veterans Day, let us know.

Below is a list of restaurants not in Sioux City that also have special Veterans Day meals or deals.