SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Discussions during Monday’s Sioux City City Council meeting could soon lead to more residential development in town.

Council members discussed a recommendation from the Planning and Zoning Commission and approved a change of zoning on Correctionville Road from ag zoning to rural residential and suburban residential zoning.

This would make for a 12-lot residential subdivision being proposed by Doug Van Cura.

The Planning and Zoning chair said no sidewalks were proposed for the residential project which is leaving some residents concerned.

“Most of the time when we find these residential projects with no sidewalks proposed, oftentimes we find out that the neighbors do want sidewalks added. They see the traffic coming on their street and people walking in the street or walking, you know, in the grass and sometimes the mud to avoid traffic and they would rather them have a safe option,” said Jason Geary.

Another concern that was brought to the city council’s attention was what to do with additional water runoff as a result of the project.

“The current stormwater system isn’t built to manage all of that and so in the construction process, that’s caused complaints and some problems with the culverts and the ravines in that area facing too much runoff. So one of the challenges the neighbors have brought forward is they want to see better site management of the water runoff,” Geary said.

Geary also said the council agreed to come back to this topic next week in order to give the developer some time to make adjustments and final decisions on the project.