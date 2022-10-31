SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Recently, some folks living in Sioux City and neighboring communities may have noticed their recycling wasn’t picked up on time.

In some cases, garbage collection was delayed by a full day. The delay was due to a temporary worker shortage. KCAU 9 was told collections are expected back on normal scheduling Monday evening.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) reported that 292.4 million tons of trash gets thrown away each day. With that much trash going into the bin, trash collectors are an essential part of any city.

While garbage collectors can sometimes work 12 hours a day, workers not only need to be physically strong, but mentally as well to get the job done safely.

“When you’re doing some of the same routines; you’re bringing the can, you’re dumping the can, so when you’re through that thought process you have to keep safety in mind,” said Roger Bentz, Sioux City Environmental Service Manager.

Workers and bystanders can also receive potential body injuries as a result of negligence with machinery. While the job can be dangerous, Bentz said the gratification you experience with the job can sometimes outweigh the negatives.

“It’s challenging, it’s not work for everyone, but it’s rewarding at the same time because you’re out there maintaining the environment for all,” said Bentz

Residents wanting to help trash collectors can do so by making sure the garbage is able to close and all trash is bagged inside.