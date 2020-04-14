Some Iowa regions see small drop in virus severity ratings

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Here in Iowa, there are some glimmers of hope in the struggle against the novel coronavirus.

Although a peak in positive cases isn’t expected until the end of April, some areas are seeing small improvements.

Iowa is divided into six Regional Medical Coordination Centers (RMCCs).

Each region its own rating on a scale of 1-12 indicating the severity of COVID-19 in the region.

The ratings are compiled from data like how many hospital beds and ventilators are available in the area.

In Woodbury County, Region 3, the rating is down from a six to a five.

The highest-rated region, Region 6, which has two major outbreaks at long term care facilities, has dropped from a nine to an eight.

Sarah Reisetter with the Iowa Department of Public Health said there are several factors that go into an RMCC’s rating.

“As we have continued to see case counts increase, the severity of the illness has decreased,” Reisetter said. “The number of hospitalizations has gone down, and so for that particular metric has gone from a 3 to a 2, related to the hospitalization rates… that’s why you saw a decrease from a 9 to an 8 in that particular region.”

A 10 on the governor’s 12-point scale would trigger a shelter in place order.

Governor Reynolds said her office will be releasing additional information later this week.

Latest Coronavirus Stories