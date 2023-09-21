SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)– The food bank of Iowa has served roughly 662,000 households during the first 7 months of 2023, that’s more than 170,000 more families compared to all of 20-22. And local organizations say they’ve seen the same need here in Siouxland.

“We have seen a lot more new people that are coming to the food banks. We’re seeing about a 20-25% increase from what we saw in 2019, overall from 2020 we’re seeing about a 10% increase across the state of Iowa,” said Jacob Wanderscheid, the executive director of the Food Bank of Siouxland.

“Inflation has just made food costs go through the roof and it’s harder than ever I think for families,” said Jean Logan, with Community Action Agency.

While inflation isn’t expected to vanish anytime soon, with the EBT program some folks will soon receive much-needed financial relief.

“Families that had free and reduced meals as of May last year, at the end of the school year, they will be receiving an electronic card so that they can purchase groceries. So it would be a $120 per child K-12, so if you have two kids that’s $240,” said Logan.

“This is a one-time allotment for this program. It won’t necessarily detract if you’re already on SNAP, but it will be an addition to a little fall bonus,” said Wanderscheid.

The Iowa Department Of Health And Human Services reports an estimated 240,000 children are eligible for the program, that’s roughly $28 million in assistance.

“I think that this would give people a reprieve from having to visit a food pantry,” said Wanderscheid.

“We thought that when they declared the end of the pandemic that was probably the end of this food assistance, but it certainly isn’t the end of families having struggles. So we’re really grateful that this funding has been released because I know it’ll be put to good use,” said Logan.

Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer cards are expected to arrive on October 4th in the mail, so if you aren’t signed up for the program you still have time. Click Here.