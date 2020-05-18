Some folks in Orange City hold unofficial virtual Tulip Festival races

The tulip festival is a time-honored tradition in Orange City but this year it was canceled due to COVID 19. Despite the cancellation, some orange city locals decided one event will go on.

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Tulip Festival is a time-honored tradition in Orange City but this year it was canceled due to COVID-19.

Despite the cancellation, some people in Orange City decided that one event will go on.

“It actually started last Sunday around my family’s dinner table, to be honest, no one had put together a virtual Tulip Festival race. So we were talking about it and decided somebody should do something,” said Jeff Joiner, organizer of the virtual races.

While Orange City will not hold its classic Tulip Festival this year due to COVID-19, the tulips are blooming and the runners that geared up for road races are still ready.

“The tulips right now are beautiful, so it was great looking at those. While I was running, there was just people around not necessarily watching the race, per se, but just doing their own thing. It’s just great to be out quite frankly,” said Matt Bos, a runner.

Runners timed themselves and shared their times to keep the competition going from a safe distance and all for a good cause.

“It’s always been a fundraiser for different activities for kids and a part of the community. I think to be able to give back to the food pantry to help people out during this difficult time was incentive as well,” said Mary Beth Breen, another runner.

The unofficial virtual races raised at least $500 and encouraged others to donate.

“It’s just a sense of normalcy — our lives are all shaken up and this is just a part of a lot of our routines. I mean, usually, 300 to 500 people in the community do this event, so it’s one more piece where we can bring normalcy back to life,” said Joiner.

If you would like to see the results of the races, you can find them on their website.