SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — With little more than 2 weeks remaining until Woodbury County’s new $70 million jail is set to be complete, county supervisors state that they are convinced the facility will not be ready.

The new law enforcement center is scheduled to be finished on September 14, with a month of move-in scheduled before being occupied.

According to Board Chairman Matthew Ung, a personal invitation to attend Tuesday’s meeting was made to project managers, contractors, and the law enforcement committee overseeing the project.

Ung indicated he made the request because of a continued lack of transparency from the LEC Authority regarding an opening.

“This did not pan out as I had hoped,” said Ung, “As you can see no one is attending from these entities. I don’t think the people missing this meeting are very happy with me holding an open meeting on this topic but I believe all my fellow supervisors are unsatisfied with the flow of information from the Authority to the County.”

The LEC Authority held its own meeting today with Supervisor Mark Nelson attending. He told the board no jail opening timeline was given during that meeting.

Supply chain issues have already set the jail project back 5 months. The facility will hold up to 448 inmates; nearly doubling the 235-person capacity at the current downtown jail which was built in 1987.

Chairman Matthew Ung calls the lack of transparency shown by the LEC Authority “unacceptable.”

“At least the minimum facts like, ‘will the jail be open in 2 weeks’ is something we can ask publicly,” said Ung, “I think that the Authority is being overly cautious by giving no comment and even no comment on why they can’t comment. Such things is just unacceptable.”

Ung states that the county bears all the financial loss with a late opening date. Adding the board just wants the expert opinion of those working on the project, when they think it will be.

Meanwhile, Woodbury County Sheriff Chad Sheehan confirmed that the county has a signed contract with the Federal Marshals Service to house additional inmates at the new jail.

“We have as good of an agreement as we possibly could get in the climate of the federal government spending shortfalls and all the stuff that’s going on,” said Sheehan, “We’re set up and prepared to do well, and what we’re prepared to do.”

According to Sheehan, the bed rate secured by his office is at or near the top of what’s paid in this area of responsibility.