SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Kingdom of Riverssance has issued a decree, the dates for the Riverssance Festival will be a week later than usual this year.

According to a Facebook post from the Kingdom of Riverssance, the festival will be on October 7th and 8th this year.

The festival was originally slated to fall on the weekend of September 31 and October 1.

Some fairgoers have raised concerns over the date change due to another fair, the Amana Fair, falling on the same weekend.

The gates to the kingdom will open at Riverside Park each day at 10 a.m.

Advanced tickets will be available for purchase at the Sioux City Hy-Vee stores beginning September 1. Tickets can also be picked up at the gate during the event.

For more details such as ticket pricing, click here.