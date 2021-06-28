Some details to be aware of for Saturday in the Park

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Saturday in the Park will be happening this Friday and Saturday. Before the event, you may still have some questions.

Gates open for the Saturday in the Park events at 4 p.m. on Friday and 1 p.m. on Saturday. Once you’re at Grandview Park, you can make your way to the many locations, like the Main Stage, Abe Stage, Kids Zone, Arts Alley, or food vendors.

Where will you be spending most of your time at this year's festival? Food, beer, Arts Alley, Kids Zone, Main Stage or Abe Stage? Either way, you're bound to have a good time! 😎 pic.twitter.com/qpIdK0JGeG — Saturday in the Park (@sitpfest) June 27, 2021

Rather than just driving to the park, bussing is available. Busses will be going to and from the Tyson Events Center to Grandview Park on both days. Masks are required to be worn on the bus. Friday shuttles start at 4 p.m. and Saturday at 1:30 p.m. They will run throughout the day until the festival ends for the day. Organizers warn that there may be wait times due to capacity restrictions.

Organizers said that a water filling station will be at the top of the hill and that ATMs will be located throughout the park. Also, the entire park will be fenced off, allowing for alcoholic beverages to be carried throughout the park. Alcohol will not be allowed at the Kids Zone area though.

Below is a list of food vendors participating at this year’s Saturday in the Park, according to their website.

Gobblestop Turkey Shop

Burrito Island

Tornado Funnel Cakes

Wells Blue Bunny

Godfather’s Pizza

Gyro’s & More

Smoking R BBQ

Marco’s

Tornado Lemonade

Leos Motie Flavor Snow Cones

Papa John’s

Brightside Café & Deli

The Parthenon

Fickle Chicks

MJ’s 1919 Draft Root Beer

J&J Kettle Corn

If you have kids, there are plenty of fun events for them at the Kids Zone. Below is a list of everything going on.

Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA is offering a variety of fun-filled activities.

KCAU 9 Chief Meteorologist Scott Larson will be letting kids forecast the weather.

Mr. Twister will be back with fun and balloons.

Inflatables will also be available to entertain kids.

Saturday In The Park is a kid-friendly event and this year's Kid's Zone will be packed full of entertainers, inflatables, food vendors and activities to keep kids of all ages busy all day long! We hope to see your whole family there! 🤗 pic.twitter.com/BEwpB2x8uD — Saturday in the Park (@sitpfest) June 21, 2021

There will also be many vendors available in Arts Alley.

Of course, if you’re at Saturday in the Park, you are more than likely there for the music. See the full list of performers here.

For more information on Saturday in the Park, visit their website.

Organizers are also holding a press conference Tuesday afternoon at 1:30. They said the latest happenings regarding the two-day event will be discussed as well as other know-before-you-go information and logistics.

KCAU 9 is the media sponsor for Saturday in the Park.