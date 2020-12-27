Some business owners see boom in business after Christmas day

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – For some businesses, the day after Christmas is a busy one.

After experiencing a slower than normal year, some Siouxland business owners say they’re hoping to make up for some lost profits.

“This Christmas, you know with COVID and everything, I think Christmas will help bring up those sales,” said Tyson Inthisane, a cashier at Urban Casual.

He said business was steady the day after Christmas.

“We’re hoping it will be similar to last year’s sales,” Inthisane said.

Despite it being a year unlike any other, especially for small businesses.

“It’s been a tough year, I’m not going to lie, but I’m very, very thankful. I’m still in business, and we’re still planning on going forward. Very optimistic about the new year,” said Kristi Pittman, owner of A La Mode.

The owner of A La Mode in Lakeport Commons said the day after Christmas, there’s typically a lot of people coming in to return items and late Christmas shoppers.

She says she’s hopeful it will make up for some lost revenue.

“We took the blizzard day off. We were closed, so we were hoping that today would make up for some of the loss of business the day before Christmas Eve,” Pittman said.

Both Urban Casual and A La Mode said they’re excited for the new year, and they hope the new year brings more business while Siouxlanders continue to support small business owners.