Sole survivor of multi-fatality crash “making huge progress”

Siblings Tyler and Alaura Fried were involved in a head-on, multi-fatality crash in Minneapolis in June 2020. Alaura, 25, is the sole survivor of the crash that took the lives of four, including her brother. Photo courtesy KTSP.

MINNEAPOLIS (KCAU) – The sister of a former Sioux City man killed in a head-on crash in Minneapolis last month is making remarkable gains in her recovery.

Alaura Fried, 25, of Lakeville, Minnesota, is the sole survivor of a wrong-way crash on a Minneapolis highway that took the lives of her brother, Tyler Fried, 27, formerly of Sioux City, two of their friends and the driver of the other vehicle.

According to a CaringBridge page maintained by Fried’s mother, Fried has spent the past several weeks recovering at the Hennepin County Medical Center (HCMC) in Minneapolis.

Fried received life-threatening injuries in the crash. Since the accident, she has had surgeries to repair a broken pelvis, an ankle, and multiple lacerations. She also has suffered a traumatic brain injury.

During the past week she has been moved from HCMC’s Intermediate Care Unit to its rehabilitation center for therapies to continue her recovery.

In a CaringBridge post, Fried’s mother, Gena says her daughter has a great attitude and is ready to get to work, and that “her personality is definitely coming back…her wit and humor are starting to peek through!”

To provide assistance and support to the Fried family as they work through this difficult time, visit their GoFundMe page for more information.