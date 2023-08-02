SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors has given initial approval to proposed changes in the county’s zoning code.

The update concerns the use of solar power in unincorporated areas. The proposed changes pass 5 – 0.

No one at the meeting spoke against the change during the first three public hearings held during Tuesday’s supervisor’s meeting.

Under amendment one of the proposed ordinance change, private landowners would be permitted to use solar arrays with a building permit. Amendment two details commercial and utility use of a solar array and would require a conditional use permit as well as approval from the Zoning Commission and Board of Adjustment.

The second reading of the proposed ordinance change will take place next week Tuesday with a third and final reading to take place later on.