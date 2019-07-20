SoHo restaurant and bar closes kitchen due to heat

Sioux City, Iowa (KCAU 9)–You’ve probably heard of the phrase, “if you can’t take the heat, stay out of the kitchen.” The popular saying became a reality Friday at SoHo American Kitchen & Bar. Even with an AC unit – the heat from outside was cooking in the kitchen – making it unsafe for workers. The restaurant owner decided to close the kitchen for the day – but left the bar open.

“Last night our kitchen reached, I’m sad to say, reached probably about 115 degrees. Today, when we walked in the door it was at 92 before we fired anything up,” said SoHo Kitchen & Bar owner Julie Schoenherr. “It just becomes unsafe so I just care too much about the guys to make them come in when it’s that hot.”

The restaurant owner says with cooler weather expected in the forecast, she’s hoping the kitchen will be up and running as usual by Saturday.