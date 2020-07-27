SoHo Kitchen & Bar temporarily closed due to COVID-19

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Historic 4th Street restaurant is temporarily closed to the public due to COVID-19.

SoHo Kitchen & Bar announced on its Facebook page on Friday that it will be temporarily closed to the public until possibly August 7.

The restaurant said that it’s closed “in response to an employee’s COVID test and to concerns around limiting the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).”

SoHo adds that its main concern is the safety and well-being of the guests, staff, and vendors.

“SoHo Kitchen & Bar is a STRONG and SOUND business because of hard work and community support. We will help our team through this financially difficult time and come out a stronger TEAM on the other side. “ From SoHo Kitcken & Bar

Latest Stories