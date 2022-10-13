SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Social Security Administration announced the cost of living adjustment will increase by 8.7% in 2023.

Siouxlanders said these benefits are needed, but they aren’t enough to undo the damage that has been caused by ongoing inflation.

The average Social Security recipient will see an increase of more than $140 per month when the new benefits roll out in 2023. Frank Stoos is a Sioux City resident. He said retiring in this economy is not realistic for everyone and these improved Social Security benefits come at a crucial time.

“We’re trying to keep up with the price of inflation and that’s really kind of hard on Social Security,” he said. “Everyone wants to hurry up and retire, but when they get retired then they wonder where they’re going to pay the bills with the price of things going up.”

Chris Kuchta is the community engagement specialist with Connections Area Agency on Aging. The organization works to help seniors live independently in their homes. In addition to higher Social Security benefits, Kuchta said monthly medicare premiums for Part B are expected to decrease next year by $5. Medicare Part B covers doctor appointments and emergency room visits. Kuchta said higher Social Security benefits and lower medicare premiums will have a significant impact in Siouxland.

“It’s not increasing at the same rate as the cost of living adjustment for Social Security,” she said. “So that will benefit our seniors in not having that additional amount of Medicare Part B premiums taken out.”

Kuchta said Siouxlanders should receive a statement in December from the Social Security Administration outlining what their new income amount will be. Siouxlanders should be cautious of phone calls or emails from scammers claiming to be the social security administration.

Inflation is still on the rise as the consumer price index rose 0.4% in September. Jean Logan with the Community Action Agency of Siouxland said she does not believe the enhanced Social Security benefits will impact Siouxlanders access to low income assistance programs.

“It’s good to know that we can either look at income for the past 30 days or we can look at the previous year’s tax returns, so we do feel that this will not impact eligibility for the energy assistance program or other programs that we operate,” she said.

The cost of living adjustment next year will be 2.8% higher than this year’s number, and it will be the highest rate the US has had in the last 40 years.