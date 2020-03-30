Social distancing guidelines in Nebraska extends to April 30

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – As cases continue to increase in Nebraska, people will need to keep their distance from one another for longer than originally planned.

Governor Pete Ricketts is following the new recommendation from President Trump extending the social distancing guidelines to April 30.

He’s also reminded Nebraskans during his daily news conference on Monday that those returning from out of the state will need to self-quarantine once they return.

“Who are say, snowbirds that go away for the winter and come back as the weather is starting to get nice, quarantine yourself for fourteen days and especially if you’re coming back from international travel. And I know there’s a few people doing that now but again anyone coming back needs to quarantine for 14 days,” said Gov. Ricketts.

Ricketts reminded everyone that those quarantine rules do not apply to people who work in the transportation industry, like truck drivers or those in the railroad industry or workers who may commute between border cities like South Sioux City and Sioux City.