SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — With the winter mix heading towards Siouxland, plow drivers are getting ready to hit the roads.

With the relatively light winter we’ve had so far, the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) has plenty of supplies to deal with the ice and drivers are working to make sure their trucks are up to the job.

“Down time waiting for the next event, we’re gonna be checking everything over, checking the blades, going over the truck pretty close to avoid any breakdowns,” said Ron Gleiser of the Iowa DOT.

Once the weather does turn, drivers will be on the roads nonstop until it’s over working 12-hour shifts.