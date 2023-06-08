SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The US Army Corp of Engineers has released an update on the upper Missouri Basin for the month of May.

Their findings indicated that mountain snowpack has rapidly melted in northern regions of the basin and combined with rainfall in the basin’s western half, has resulted in above-average inflow into reservoirs.

Above Sioux City, runoff into the basin in the month of May was 4.9 million acre-feet, which is 44% above average for the month. However, the annual runoff forecast remains largely unchanged, at 26.8 million acre-feet (MAF), or 4% above the average annual runoff.

However, due to earlier than-average snowmelt due to warm temperatures in the Rocky Mountains, much of the mountain snowpack has melted.

As a result, John Remus, chief of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Missouri River Basin Water Management Division, says more rainfall within the basin will be needed to maintain the above average runoff.

Unfortunately, despite some areas in the Missouri River Basin receiving above-normal rainfall during the month of May, most of the basin saw below-average rainfall.

While this provided some drought relief in western parts of the Missouri River Basin, other areas saw drought conditions worsen, with at least some level of drought in all areas.

“The June 1 reservoir studies indicate navigation flow support for the second half of the navigation season, based on the forecasted July 1 System storage check, will be increased to 2,500 cubic feet per second below full service,” said Remus.

System storage currently sits at 52.6 MAF, or about 3.5 MAF below the top of the carryover multiple use zone. This increased 2.5 MAF during the month of May.

Through the first half of the navigation season, ending July 1st, Gavins Point Dam will provide minimum service navigation support, ranging from 25,000 cubic feet per second (cfs) for target location Sioux City to 35,000 cfs per second at target location Kansas City, Missouri. In addition, flow targets may be missed in an effort to conserve water when no commercial navigation is within a given reach. Flow support for the second half of the navigation season will be based on actual system storage on July 1st. This could also impact the duration of the navigation season.

Gavins Point Dam Release Rates & Forecasted Release Rate

Current forecast projections indicate flow support of 2,500 cfs below full service will be able to be provided for the second half of the navigation season and that flow service may be provided for the entire season, ending December 1st at Missouri River mouth.

According to the reservoir forecasts provided, the Gavins Point Dam release will be adjusted to provide minimum service navigation flow support to the lower Missouri River while the Fort Randall Dam will be adjusted as necessary to continue to maintain Gavins Point’s reservoir elevation and backup Gavins Point releases.

Electricity generated/expected to be generated by the 6 mainstem power plants

In total, the six mainstem powerplants have produced less electricity during the month of May than typically expected and are expected to produce less than the average amount of electricity for the year, this data is displayed in the charts below.