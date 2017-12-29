Snow today followed by extreme cold temperatures

Snow is falling this morning in much of Siouxland.

We can expect about an inch or two here in the metro area, but the northeast will see quite a bit more snow, totaling about 3-5 inches in some isolated areas.

The southwest will see about a dusting or less, and many communities will stay dry, but another dusting to a half an inch will sweep through the metro area and the southwestern communities by Saturday night.

The rest of the weekend into next week will be extremely cold, with temperatures about 30 degrees below average at some points.

New Year’s Night heading into New Year’s Day could see record lows. The current record stands at 20 below zero, set back in 1974.

Right now we are forecasting 21 below zero, with wind chills 30-40 degrees below zero. This will bring dangerous conditions outside, and if you are planning to head out for the evening, dress very warm.

Austin Kopnitsky – Weekend Meteorologist, KCAU 9 News