Snow Showers Wednesday & Thursday

The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories for most of Siouxland effective from Noon on Wednesday until 6 PM on Thursday.



The expectation is for a light mix of freezing drizzle and snowflakes to happen around lunchtime Wednesday. A thin glaze of ice is possible, so be prepared for that as driving conditions can become hazardous quickly. Precipitation will fully change over to snow during Wednesday afternoon and persist through Thursday morning.



It’s likely that the falling snow will be over with by Noon on Thursday, but the wind may keep driving conditions difficult due to blowing snow & poor visibility which is why the Winter Weather Advisory goes until 6 PM. Wind gusts between 25 and 40 MPH from the northwest will happen on Thursday.



Snow totals are expected to be pretty uniform at 2 to 4 inches across our region. This is not expected to be a major storm, but will likely require some shovelling for the first time in several weeks. Sioux City has only received 6.9″ of snow this winter season which is far below normal.



