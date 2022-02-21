SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxland snow removal companies are suffering from a lack of work and some have had to improvise to stay busy during these dry winter months.

Austin Spahn, the owner of Spahn’s Property Solutions, said this year has been the slowest winter in the last four years and he’s used this as an opportunity to do other work.

“Fortunately we do many different things for our commercial properties. we’ve actually been very busy this entire season so it’s actually been a blessing in disguise,” said Spahn.

An inch of snow is predicted here in Siouxland. So far this year Siouxland is almost 25 inches behind in total snowfall. Spahn said any snow is better than nothing.

“Overall we’re doing fine. We’re getting geared up for tomorrow. We don’t anticipate there be much snow that’s going to fall but we’re ready,” Spahn said.

Chad Bohan is the owner of Ace Lawn and Snow Removal. He said his team has prepared by acquiring plenty of salt and making sure the equipment is working properly. Now all that’s left is waiting for snow.

“It’s definitely been a tough winter for the snow companies. It’s definitely a blessing to get some snow,” said Bohan.

Bohan said 10 years ago they would see snow as early as thanksgiving but now the snow seems to come later and later every year.