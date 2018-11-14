Snow possible Friday night

We hit the low 40’s yesterday briefly as warmer temperatures continue to funnel into Siouxland. Today with plenty of sunshine expected, another warmer day is ahead of us.

Temperatures will start in the upper teens and lower 20’s, but they will quickly rise with plenty of daytime heating. We are expecting to reach the upper 40’s and low 50’s today.

Today will likely be the first time we are seeing above average temperatures in quite a while, with plenty of sun.

Overall a great day ahead, and Thursday is looking like much of the same, except most areas will be around 5 degrees warmer than what we will reach today.

As we head into Friday, a cold front moving through late in the evening could bring some rain and snow to the area. Most of the precipitation that will fall will happen overnight, and we are expecting low snowfall totals, similar to what we saw just last week.

Around an inch or less will fall for most of Siouxland, but there will be a few areas that see up to 2 inches of total snowfall.

This will be enough to cover some roads, so take it easy Saturday morning, or wait until the early afternoon when all of the roads will be cleared.

Austin Kopnitsky – Meteorologist, KCAU 9 News