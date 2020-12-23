Snowplows being pulled in northeast Nebraska communities

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – Plows are being pulled from the roads in northeast Nebraska communities.
A Nebraska Department of Transportation official told KCAU 9 they are being pulled due to poor visibility.
The plows are being pulled from the areas of Crofton, Wayne, Laurel, Hartington, and Nebraska.
For the latest road conditions in Nebraska, click here.
For the a collection of stories regarding the current blizzard and for the latest, click here.
