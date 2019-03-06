Snow moves in tonight, more chances

Winter is returning to Siouxland this week, with three, count em, THREE snow chances ahead!

Enjoy today while we can, because we are looking at a generally sunny day, with temperatures jumping up to the upper 20’s and even the low 30’s for some areas.

Tonight, we will see a rapid intensification in cloud coverage, and eventually snow will begin falling later on in the nighttime hours.

This will continue falling through much of Thursday morning, tapering off in the afternoon. Flurries will be possible throughout the rest of the day Thursday, but most of the accumulation will be done by the early afternoon hours.

This is looking to bring 2-4 inches of snow right here to Sioux City, and winter weather advisories have been issued because of that.

Northeast Nebraska could see around 3-5 inches in some spots, while to the northeast of Sioux City, we are expecting much less snow.

This is expected to cover some roadways and make travel difficult for most areas around here especially Thursday morning.

Road conditions will get better and better Thursday afternoon, and partly cloudy skies and warmer conditions return for your Friday.

That is not the only chance we have for snowfall this week. Another chance rolls through here on Saturday, and there are still many question marks with this one.

Warmer than freezing temperatures are expected, so it is looking like snow will transition to rain, and back to snow Saturday. This will still cause many issues on the roadways, but with a transition to rain expected, that could sharply drop snow totals.

The Saturday system looks to mainly affect northern Siouxland a touch more than southern Siouxland.

A third chance rolls through next Tuesday, and a very similar situation is about to unfold with warmer temperatures expected, we could see some more rain mixing in with snow.

Stay tuned right here to KCAU 9 for all of the latest updates.

Austin Kopnitsky – Morning Meteorologist, KCAU 9 News