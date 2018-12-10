Snow melting this week with warmer temperatures

A warmer week is ahead in Siouxland, but we are starting off our week with plenty of scattered fog this morning.

The fog is generally sticking to our northwest Iowan communities, but that could expand through the tri-state area this morning. With temperatures well below freezing, we could see some of that fog start to freeze on untreated surfaces such as parking lots and sidewalks. In other words, be extra careful this morning until we see the fog burning off this morning.

After the fog leaves us, there is nothing else overhead so we will stick under sunny skies to finish out our day. On top of seeing plenty of sunshine, we will also begin to see the warming trend take hold. Temperatures will jet up to around the freezing mark today. With plentiful sunshine, we will see the snow melting here and there.

Tomorrow some more clouds roll into the area but we look to stay dry throughout with temperatures remaining in the upper 20’s.

Overall we are in for a warmer week ahead, which is great news. Once we finally melt off all of the snow we will really start to see some warmer temperatures moving into Siouxland until the next snowstorm hits.

Thankfully, it is not looking like we have a chance to see any rain or snow this week ahead.

We are expecting temperatures to even break into the low 40’s by the time we reach next weekend.

Austin Kopnitsky – Meteorologist, KCAU 9 News