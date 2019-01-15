Snow likely for Friday, cooldown follows

Today is going to be warm with a mix of clouds in the morning, and sunshine for the afternoon. Unfortunately, this is likely going to be the last day in the 40’s that we are going to be seeing for quite a while.

Not only are we expecting sharply cooled temperatures for the weekend, but we could finally be seeing some of that white stuff on the ground here in the Sioux City Metro area!

Tomorrow the cooldown begins in Siouxland, with temperatures dropping to the low 30’s. There is a chance to see a few snow showers overnight on Wednesday into Thursday. A dusting is possible with a few isolated areas seeing up to a few tenths of an inch especially in northwest Iowa.

Moving to Friday, there is a good chance we will see more than just a few flurries and snow showers like we have been seeing. We have been lucky, narrowly dodging storms left and right this winter, but this one looks to be moving right over us this time.

There is a strong likelihood that we will see over 2 inches of snow, but we will have more precise snow totals in the coming days.

The snow is expected to start Friday morning, and last until Friday night. A few snow showers could linger into the overnight hours, but by the time we reach Saturday, we should be clearing right up.

Sunshine returns later in the weekend, but the warmer temperatures unfortunately do not. We are going to be stuck around 10 degrees for our high temperatures on Saturday and Sunday, with very cold low temperatures expected.

Break out the heavy winter jackets, winter is coming Siouxland!

Austin Kopnitsky – Morning Meteorologist, KCAU 9 News