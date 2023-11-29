SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Cone Park is officially getting ready for their winter tubing season.

Officials confirmed with KCAU 9 on Wednesday that they’ve officially begun snow production ahead of their seventh winter tubing season.

While they haven’t confirmed an official opening date, their Facebook page gives a hint that we may be hearing one sometime soon.

“Snow is flying in Sioux City!! So exciting to begin our SEVENTH winter in Sioux City” the post said in part.

Back in October, the Sioux City Park and Recreation Advisory Board requested an increase to Cone Park’s tubing prices. Since then, the request has been approved and Cone Park will be seeing slightly higher prices this season.

Tickets are increasing from $10 per person to $15 per person for most times. Sunday nights will remain a bit cheaper with tickets increasing from $7 per person to $10 per person.