Snow in the downtown commercial district of Spencer to be picked up Wednesday night

SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU) – The City of Spencer, Iowa, will be picking snow in the downtown commercial district Wednesday night.
According to the press release, all cars parked in the downtown area, need to be removed by 11:59 p.m. Wednesday night.
Officials also said that snow from the sidewalks cannot be placed less than 18 inches or more than 36 inches into the street when measured from the face of the curb.
