Snow heading our way for the weekend

If you wanted more snow, it looks to be on the way for this weekend!

Today we have a warm morning in store for us, but an early afternoon cold front will bring cooler temperatures, cloud coverage, and stronger winds. Winds could gust up to 40mph at times after the front passes through.

Temperatures will start out in the mid 20’s but by the afternoon, temperatures will drop to the mid teens.

Wind chills are expected to continue dropping throughout the day, and tonight we have a wind chill advisory for many northwest Iowan communities, as wind chills could drop to around -30 at times.

Friday is expecting to bring some light snow to our area, but generally sticking in northeast Nebraska moreso than the rest of us. Right here in Sioux City, we could see up to a dusting or so of snow, but most likely we will just see a few flurries here and there. Parts of NE Nebraska could see up to 1-3 inches of snow Friday.

We have a much better chance to see accumulating snow for the rest of us Saturday night into Sunday. Right now models are showing around 2-4 inches of snow widespread for us.

The snow is expected to move out Sunday morning, but expect slippery road conditions throughout much of the day.

After that system moves out, we don’t have much else in terms of snow chances. Temperatures will stay pretty chilly unfortunately, with highs remaining in the teens and low 20’s.

Austin Kopnitsky – Morning Meteorologist, KCAU 9 News