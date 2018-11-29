Snow heading into Siouxland this weekend

After a good deal of freezing rain, sleet, and snow fell yesterday in Siouxland, the road conditions have vastly improved this morning.

Still it would be wise to take it slow on the roads this morning, as there could still be a few slick spots around the area. Do be careful on untreated sidewalks and side roads as well, as ice will likely still be sticking around this morning.

Today should remain dry for most of us, although a brief rain shower could move through and hit some areas of Siouxland.

Warmer temperatures are expected today, so any precipitation that does fall will be strictly a rain shower this time around.

As we move to tomorrow, temperatures will rise to the low 40’s just like what we are expecting today. We will stick under cloudy skies for much of the day, and in the evening hours we are expecting some rain to begin moving through.

That rain will stick throughout much of the night, and as we head to the morning hours, with temperatures near freezing, the rain will switch over to snow.

SNOW FORECAST:

We have a WINTER STORM WATCH in effect from Friday night through noon on Sunday. The watch states we could see up to 5-10 inches falling to the ground.

There is a lot of moisture with this system, but with temperatures expected to hover above the freezing mark for most of the day, it will be tough for accumulation to stick around.

There is a lot of potential energy with this storm, but most of it will end up packing down.

So what this means is that we could see around 5-10 inches falling, but because of the warmth, it will pack down very easily.

We will likely end up seeing around 3-6 inches of a wet, heavy snow out there. Winds will also be strong, but because it will be a wet snow, we will not be seeing that blowing around too much in Sioux City.

After the snow moves out Sunday morning, we clear up, but stay very cool out there with high temperatures only reaching the 20’s.

Austin Kopnitsky – Meteorologist, KCAU 9 News