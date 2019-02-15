Snow expected this weekend

A generally cloudy and cold day ahead of us in Siouxland today. Temperatures will stick in the mid-teens, with plenty of cloud coverage overhead. Wind speeds have thankfully dropped since the windy day we had yesterday.

We are expecting a breeze from the north at around 5-10mph, a welcome change from the 40mph wind gusts we saw on Valentine’s Day.

We may see a few flurries locally here today, but accumulating snow is possible in western Siouxland.

Some spots near Norfolk, and O’Neil may get up to around 1-2 inches of snow today, and there is more in store for the weekend.

The main storm we have been tracking for a while now is still on pace to bring some widespread snow to the area Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Temperatures will remain well below the freezing mark as this next storm rolls through. We are still tracking a widespread 2-4 inches of snow. Parts of northern Siouxland could even see up to 5 inches in spots, with an isolated 6 inches possible for some.

Right now it is looking like Sioux City should see around 3-4 inches of snow. A lot of the models are indicating snowfall totals around this amount, and the good news is, we are not expecting strong winds to be a factor with this snowfall.

This will be a steady snowfall with minimal winds.

Jumping to Monday, we clear things out, but cloud coverage remains overhead.

Unfortunately we have another cold week ahead of us, with some relief in sight for us next Thursday. Before then, we have a small chance to see some light snow Wednesday.

Austin Kopnitsky – Morning Meteorologist, KCAU 9 News