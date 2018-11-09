Snow ending early Friday

Good morning Siouxland! The snow is falling this morning, but it will end up shortly after the sun rises this morning.

With the burst of snow this morning, we are seeing some deteriorating road conditions around Siouxland. Roads will continue to see some troubled spots this morning.

Around a dusting up to an inch of snow can be expected this morning, but that is the only chance we have to see any precipitation for the rest of the week.

We will stay much cooler this week with temperatures expected to remain in the 30’s and even the 20’s.

There is relief in sight however, as we will warm up in the middle of the week, temperatures will jump back into the 40’s and maybe even the lower 50’s!

Austin Kopnitsky – Meteorologist, KCAU 9 News