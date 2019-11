SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – If you are driving around in Sioux City, you may need to watch out where you park Tuesday night.

Because a snow emergency is going into effect at 6 p.m. Tuesday, that means no parking is allowed on snow emergency routes, marked with a blue and white sign with a snowflake.

The odd and even parking rules will also take effect, meaning vehicles should park on the even side of the street starting Tuesday night, then move to the odd side Wednesday morning at 7 a.m.